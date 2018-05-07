Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Goes deep vs. A's
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored Sunday in the loss to Oakland.
Alvarez was one of the lone bright spots for the Orioles, as he accounted for their lone run scored Sunday. He slugged his seventh home run of the season in the second inning. Alvarez is slashing a disappointing .205/.311/.500 through 30 games, and he'll look to turn around his performance at the plate in the near future as the Orioles begin a three-game series with the Royals on Tuesday.
