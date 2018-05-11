Alvarez (hamstring) is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alvarez was forced to leave Thursday's contest with a hamstring cramp and will remain on the bench for the series opener. It doesn't appear as though this is anything more than a minor injury, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's doubleheader.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories