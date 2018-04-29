Alvarez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After going deep twice in the series opener Friday, Alvarez has yet to receive an opportunity to build on the performance with the Tigers bringing left-handed pitchers to the hill for the final two games of the weekend. Alvarez's career-long struggles against southpaws will continue to confine him to a platoon at designated hitter, though he'll see the larger portion of starts as the left-handed option.