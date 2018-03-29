Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: In Opening Day lineup
Alvarez will bat seventh out of the DH spot for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Alvarez officially earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and will likely serve as the team's designated hitter until Mark Trumbo returns from a quadriceps injury. The 31-year-old may not remain with the major-league team once Trumbo is activated from the 10-day DL, so this first week will have great implications for Alvarez moving forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Trumbo injury helps roster case•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Signs minors pact with O's•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Homers, reaches base five times Monday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Gets first start Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Contract selected from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: To join Orioles on Friday•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...