Alvarez will bat seventh out of the DH spot for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Alvarez officially earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and will likely serve as the team's designated hitter until Mark Trumbo returns from a quadriceps injury. The 31-year-old may not remain with the major-league team once Trumbo is activated from the 10-day DL, so this first week will have great implications for Alvarez moving forward.