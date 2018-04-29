Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Late addition to lineup
Updating a previous report, Alvarez has been added to the Orioles' lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, according to Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com. Alvarez will start at third base and bat seventh.
The Orioles would have preferred to keep Alvarez on the bench against Tigers lefty Daniel Norris, but Danny Valencia's late scratch due to an undisclosed issue forced manager Buck Showalter to tinker with the lineup. Alvarez owns a .206/.272/.339 career batting line (69 wRC+) versus left-handed pitching.
