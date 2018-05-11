Alvarez exited Thursday's win over the Royals with a hamstring cramp, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Anthony Santander came on to replace Alvarez in the fifth inning after suffering from cramps. There's no word on Alvarez's issue being anything beyond cramping, so he should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Rays.

