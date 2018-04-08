Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: On bench Sunday
Alvarez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Alvarez has started in just one of the Orioles' last six games, with three of those absences coming when southpaws have toed the rubber for the opposition. It appears that Alvarez and Danny Valencia will work in a platoon at designated hitter until Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) is ready to return from the disabled list.
