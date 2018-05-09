Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Remains on bench Wednesday
Alvarez is not in the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This marks the second straight day out of the starting nine for Alvarez after starting the previous four. In his absence, Danny Valencia will get the assignment at third base while batting seventh in the order.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Goes deep vs. A's•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Seeing large side of third-base platoon•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Crushes two homers Sunday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Late addition to lineup•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Hits bench for second straight day•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Swats two homers Friday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...