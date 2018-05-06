Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Seeing large side of third-base platoon
Alvarez will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Despite his limitations as a defender, Alvarez has earned steady at-bats at third base on the larger side of a platoon with Danny Valencia. Alvarez may need to start hitting again in order to hold off Valencia for playing time, however, as he's begun to slump after closing out April with four home runs over a three-game stretch. He's managed just one hit in 16 May at-bats while striking out six times.
