Orioles bench coach Fredi Gonzalez told reporters Saturdaythat McKenna is currently dealing with a back issue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gonzalez told reporters that he's hopeful that McKenna can avoid the injured list, but Joey Ortiz is on the taxi squad just in case. McKenna should be considered day-to-day and isn't likely to be available for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

