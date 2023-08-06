McKenna will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Even though he's gone 2-for-16 over the Orioles' previous five games, McKenna will pick up his sixth consecutive start in the outfield Sunday. The righty-hitting McKenna has benefited from the Orioles facing four left-handed starting pitchers during the six-game stretch, but he may rank as Baltimore's preferred third outfielder alongside Austin Hays and Anthony Santander while both Cedric Mullins (groin) and Aaron Hicks (hamstring) are on the shelf. Touted prospect Colton Cowser is hitting just .125 in 70 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on July 5 and doesn't appear deserving of a regular role with the big club.