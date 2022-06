McKenna went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

McKenna made a rare start in center field and made the most of the opportunity, accounting for half of the Orioles' hits Sunday. While he rarely sees more than a start or two each week, the 25-year-old outfielder has posted a reasonable .255/.333/.340 slash line in 54 plate appearances. He's added three RBI, six runs scored and four doubles, but he's yet to hit a home run or steal a base in 2022.