McKenna went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

McKenna has gone 3-for-15 (.200) with a walk and two RBI over seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk. The outfielder is getting a share of playing time in center field while Aaron Hicks (hamstring) and Cedric Mullins (groin) are both out, but that may not last much longer with both of them likely within two weeks of a return. McKenna also has to contend with Colton Cowser picking up at-bats. For the season, McKenna has a .245/.305/.362 slash line with two home runs, two steals, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored over 107 plate appearances in the majors.