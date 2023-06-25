McKenna hit a walk-off two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Anthony Santander went 4-for-4 but gave way to McKenna as a defensive replacement late in the game. McKenna then came through on offense, taking Justin Topa deep for the walk-off win. Playing time remains sparse for McKenna -- he has just 11 at bats over 15 games in June, but he's collected a hit in three of his last four games. The outfielder is at a .250/.391/.395 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base over 83 plate appearances. With Cedric Mullins back from a groin injury, McKenna's path to playing time has gotten even tougher, so he'll likely remain a bench bat.