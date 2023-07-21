Fujinami was activated by the Orioles on Friday.
Fujinami will officially join Baltimore's bullpen after being acquired via trade from the Athletics on Wednesday. The right-hander has produced an impressive 1.64 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 11 innings in his last nine appearances dating back to June 28.
