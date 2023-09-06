Fujinami struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Fujinami has maintained scoreless outings in 13 of his 20 appearances with the Orioles, though they haven't all been as crisp as Tuesday's nine-pitch inning. The save was his second of the year, and he's added a hold in his time with Baltimore to get to four holds on the year. The right-hander is at a 7.42 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 77:39 K:BB through 70.1 innings overall, but he's been noticeably better with the Orioles, pitching to a 4.71 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 21 innings since he was dealt from the Athletics.