Sugano came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The 35-year-old MLB rookie served up homers to James Wood and Josh Bell in the first inning, but Sugano kept his focus and kept Washington off the board for the rest of his time on the mound. He's produced quality starts in back-to-back outings and has yet to allow more than three runs in any of his first five starts for the Orioles despite a lack of dominance -- he managed only four swinging strikes among his 94 pitches (56 strikes) on Wednesday. Sugano will take a 3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through 28 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Yankees.