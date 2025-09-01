Sugano (10-7) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Sugano gave up a solo shot to Rafael Devers in the first inning, and the right-hander ran into more trouble in the third and fourth frames. He's allowed 11 runs over 9.1 innings across his last two starts, which is discouraging after a three-start stretch in which he gave up just three runs (two earned) across 17.1 frames. For the season, Sugano has a 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB through 140.2 innings across 26 starts. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers.