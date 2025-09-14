Sugano completed six innings against Toronto on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Sugano made an early exit in his previous start after being hit on the foot by a comebacker, and he had another injury scare Saturday when he was struck on the left leg on another comebacker in the first inning. This time around the right-hander was able to remain in the game, and he looked no worse for wear, as he fired six strong innings. The only run Sugano allowed came on an Addison Barger solo homer in the fifth frame, and the Japanese hurler finished with his first quality start since Aug. 8. Sugano has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over his previous three starts spanning 12.1 innings coming into Saturday, so this was a much-needed promising outing. He'll carry a 4.39 ERA into his next start, which is slated to be a tough matchup against the Yankees next week.