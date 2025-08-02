Sugano came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only six swinging strikes among his 95 pitches (58 total strikes), and Sugano left the mound in line for his sixth loss until the Orioles offense scored all four of its runs in the eighth inning. Sugano swooned a bit in late June and early July, getting tagged for 13 runs in 9.2 innings across two starts, but in his last four outings he's posted a somewhat more palatable 4.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings. He lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Athletics.