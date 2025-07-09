Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano: Orioles-Mets postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sugano and the Orioles won't play the Mets on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain.
Wednesday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Thursday, and Sugano will take the mound to start the nightcap, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The 35-year-old will be looking to bounce back after getting hit around quite a bit lately, giving up 13 earned runs in 9.2 innings over his last two outings.
