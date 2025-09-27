Sugano (10-10) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles fell 6-1 to the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The 35-year-old righty tossed 48 of 73 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, but Sugano may have been catching too much of the plate -- Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Ryan McMahon all took him deep in the first two innings. Sugano lost his last five decisions to put his first North American season in the books, with his last win coming Aug. 14, and over 157 innings for Baltimore he posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 106:36 K:BB.