Cano (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Felix Bautista recently pitched four times in five days, which may explain why he was given a second consecutive day off in favor of Cano. Over his last 12 appearances, Cano has started to falter, allowing six runs and 16 hits over 11.1 innings. This was his second loss and third blown save in that span. His recent struggles may be regression to the mean after a stellar first half of the season, which has helped him keep his season ratios at a 1.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 43:6 K:BB through 49.1 innings. Cano has added four saves and 24 holds in a setup role.