Morejon (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Morejon is expected to work in two-to-three inning stints as he works his way back from the elbow inflammation that has sidelined him for all of 2023. The left-hander is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on May 31, and the Padres could either stretch the left-hander out as a starter or use him as a multi-inning reliever around the start of June.
