Morejon didn't record an out in an appearance against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk.

The Padres put themselves back into the game with a three-run top of the seventh inning that closed their deficit to one run, but Morejon couldn't contain Los Angeles in the bottom of the frame. The southpaw allowed all four batters he faced to reach base, and Trayce Thompson ended his outing by slamming a three-run, pinch-hit homer to left field. Morejon allowed only one run over 14.2 innings in September, but a pair of four-run blowouts in 19 appearances this season has his ERA at 4.50.