Morejon will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres haven't formally clarified their pitching plans for the series finale in Cincinnati, but considering he hasn't recorded more than seven outs in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, Morejon likely won't be asked to cover more than 3-to-4 innings. With Yu Darvish (illness) still under the weather and unable to make a turn through the rotation this weekend, the Padres could turn to recently recalled Triple-A starter Pedro Avila to work in bulk relief behind Morejon.