Morejon (2-0) was credited with the win against the Marlins on Wednesday. He struck out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings.

San Diego got off to a big early lead, but starter Mike Clevinger wasn't sharp and exited after allowing three of the four batters he faced in the fifth inning to reach base. Morejon came on and hit the first batter he faced with a pitch, but he rebounded by striking out the following two hitters. The southpaw remained in the game for the sixth frame and retired the side on 11 pitches. Morejon has been excellent through seven appearances in August, pitching 7.2 scoreless innings and posting a 7:1 K:BB.