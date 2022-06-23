Morejon (1-0) was credited with the win against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk over 1.1 innings.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger pitched well in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, but he was limited to four innings. Morejon benefited from Clevinger's short outing, taking over in the fifth with San Diego holding a big lead and tossing 1.1 frames to earn the win. The lefty reliever has gotten into three games since returning from the injured list June 7, allowing two earned runs and posting a 1:1 K:BB over 4.2 innings.