Morejon did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out one.

Morejon made his first start since 2021 in place of Yu Darvish (illness) and was stretched out to three frames after going fewer than two innings in each of his first four appearances of the season. The outing was a strong bounceback for the 24-year-old, who allowed three runs in his last appearance after having not allowed a run in his first three big league games in 2023. If Darvish is forced to miss extended time, Morejon could receive another starting look, however, it's likely he'll remain in the pen for San Diego.