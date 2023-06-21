San Diego recalled Morejon from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Morejon is up in the majors for the first time in 2023 and will presumably fill a middle-relief role for the Padres. He was sidelined until late May due to left elbow inflammation but had since registered a 1.29 ERA with nine strikeouts across seven innings at the Triple-A level.
