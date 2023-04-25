Morejon (elbow) is expected to toss a bullpen session in Chicago on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The bullpen session, if it takes place as scheduled, will mark Morejon's first time on a mound since leaving a spring training game due to left arm discomfort in mid-March. The southpaw underwent a subsequent MRI that came back negative, but he was nonetheless placed on the 60-day IL prior to Opening Day. Morejon isn't eligible to come off the injured list until late May.