MRI scans on Morejon's elbow came back negative Friday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
After having to leave Sunday's contest against Oakland early with elbow soreness, Morejon's MRI results bring some good news for the 24-year-old lefty. He will be treated for elbow inflammation going forward, and there is still no official word on how much time, if any, he will miss to start the season.
