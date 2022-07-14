Morejon (shoulder) gave up a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning during Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

Morejon missed about three weeks with shoulder inflammation. The 23-year-old southpaw has allowed at least one run in three of his four appearances this season, though he's also picked up one win. He's added a 2:1 K:BB with a 4.76 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 5.2 innings. Morejon is expected to fill a middle-relief role going forward, and his background as a starter could allow him to cover multiple innings.