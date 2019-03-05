The Padres assigned Dickerson (elbow) to their minor-league camp Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dickerson hasn't appeared in a regular-season game at any level since 2016, with back surgery sidelining him in 2017 and Tommy John surgery keeping him out in 2018. The 28-year-old reported to spring training at full strength and went 1-for-4 while appearing in three Cactus League contests, but his dearth of action the past two seasons always made cracking the Padres' Opening Day roster an unlikely proposition. He'll need to stay healthy and perform effectively at Triple-A El Paso for an extended period before earning a look in San Diego at any point in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories