Padres' Alex Dickerson: Heads back to minors camp
The Padres assigned Dickerson (elbow) to their minor-league camp Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Dickerson hasn't appeared in a regular-season game at any level since 2016, with back surgery sidelining him in 2017 and Tommy John surgery keeping him out in 2018. The 28-year-old reported to spring training at full strength and went 1-for-4 while appearing in three Cactus League contests, but his dearth of action the past two seasons always made cracking the Padres' Opening Day roster an unlikely proposition. He'll need to stay healthy and perform effectively at Triple-A El Paso for an extended period before earning a look in San Diego at any point in 2019.
More News
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Returns to San Diego•
-
Alex Dickerson: Elects free agency•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Elbow injury requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Will try rehabbing elbow sprain•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Diagnosed with UCL sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...