San Diego recalled Rivas from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Rivas played well in a brief stay on the Padres' major-league roster back in early June and has delivered a stellar .332/.462/.582 batting line with nine homers and eight steals in 58 games this season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old might get looks at DH against right-handed pitching after Rougned Odor was designated for assignment Tuesday as part of a parade of roster moves.