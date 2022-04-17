Adams (forearm) recently underwent an MRI and is scheduled to receive a second opinion on his injury during the upcoming week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Adams was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an official diagnosis of a right forearm strain, but that he's getting a second opinion on the injury suggests that season-ending Tommy John surgery could be on the table for the reliever. Even if Adams is able to avoid a procedure to address the injury, he'll almost certainly be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days.