Snell (4-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings against the Giants while striking out 11.

Snell's red-hot June run continued Thursday as the lefty pitched six innings of shutout ball for the second straight start and third time in four starts this month. The only real trouble he faced on the afternoon came in the fifth when he allowed back-to-back singles with two outs in the inning. However, he got himself out of the jam by striking out Bryce Johnson to end the inning and then proceeded to strike out the side in the sixth to finish with double-digit strikeouts for the third consecutive game. Snell now holds a ridiculous 0.36 ERA through four June starts to go along with a 43:6 K:BB ratio.