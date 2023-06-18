Snell (3-6) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 12 over six shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rays.

Snell's excellent stretch continued for a fifth straight start, and this one came against his old team. Over his last 30 innings, the southpaw has allowed just two runs while posting a 45:13 K:BB. He's had 12 strikeouts in each of his last two starts, and he's enjoying some of his best pitching in years. Saturday's gem lowered his ERA to 3.48 with a 1.29 WHIP and 93:40 K:BB through 75 innings over 14 starts. Snell's next outing is projected to be on the road in San Francisco next week.