Snell (2-6) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six scoreless innings.

Snell didn't resolve his season-long command issues -- he handed out multiple free passes for the sixth straight outing -- but he yielded just two hits, both of which were singles. The left-hander also racked up 17 whiffs and fell one shy of his season high with eight strikeouts. Snell appears to be finding his groove, as he has posted back-to-back scoreless starts, during which he has surrendered just five hits and tallied 15 strikeouts over 12 innings. His ERA was up to 5.40 through May 19, but with three strong outings since then, it now stands at a much more respectable 4.06.