Gallagher was designated for assignment Friday.
Gallagher swung a hot bat for Triple-A El Paso over the last couple weeks, but that did not prevent the Padres from removing him from the 40-man roster. With 181 big-league games under his belt, Gallagher could be plucked off waivers by a team looking for some help behind the plate.
More News
-
Padres' Cam Gallagher: Sent to San Diego•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Deactivated ahead of Toronto series•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Won't play in Canada•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Two productive doubles in loss•
-
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list•