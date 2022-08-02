Gallagher was acquired by the Padres from the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for Brent Rooker, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

A longtime backup for Kansas City, Gallagher will now head to San Diego, and he's likely to fill a similar role behind Austin Nola and Jorge Alfaro, assuming he remains in the majors. Gallagher has a .656 OPS in 171 career major-league contests.