Stammen (1-0) was credited with the win against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits over two innings. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Padres starters Ryan Weathers needed 89 pitches to get through 3.2 innings, and Stammen was summoned with a pair of runners on base and two outs in the fourth. He got the third out without allowing any runs to cross the plate and went on to pitch into the sixth frame, allowing four hits but only one run (on a Christopher Morel solo shot). This was Stammen's first victory of the campaign, and he has also picked up two holds while compiling a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB across 24.2 innings.