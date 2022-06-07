Stammen pitched 1.1 innings against the Mets on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two batters.

The right-hander entered in the eighth inning and allowed a single and homer resulting in two runs before notching his first out. He closed out the frame without further damage but gave up back-to-back one-out singles in the ninth, both of which were cashed in after Stammen departed. The veteran reliever hadn't given up more than one earned run in any of his 17 appearances prior to Monday, and his ERA shot up from 2.41 to 4.05 as a result of the rough outing.