Dahl was told he'd made the Padres on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Padres have yet to release their official roster for Opening Day, but the 28-year-old lefty will featured among their outfielders when they do. Dahl had himself a solid spring, slashing .288/.311/.458 and driving in 10 RBI through 61 plate appearances. He will likely come off the bench to face primarily right-handed pitching.