Coleman was designated for assignment by the Padres on Monday.

Coleman was cut from the 40-man roster to open a spot for the contract selection of Christian Villanueva. While Coleman is considered one of the Padres' better defensive infielders, his struggles at the plate (.227/.268/.455 with a 46.5 percent strikeout rate) this season deemed him expendable. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his next destination.