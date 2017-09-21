Coleman was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Coleman will head to El Paso after passing through waivers untouched. The 30-year-old is considered one of the Padres' better defensive infielders, but his struggles at the plate (.227/.268/.455 with a 46.5 percent strikeout rate) weren't enough for the Padres to keep him on the 40-man roster. He'll continue to serve as organizational infield depth moving forward.