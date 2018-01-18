Coleman agreed to a minor-league deal with the Padres on Thursday which included an invite to spring training.

Coleman spent the 2017 season split between the majors and Triple-A El Paso, but was only a fixture on the big-league team for six weeks in the summer. During 27 appearances with San Diego, he slashed .227/.268/.455 with four home runs and nine RBI. Looking ahead, Coleman could serve in a similar role for this upcoming campaign since the Padres lack depth at the shortstop position, but he shouldn't register on the fantasy radar.