Coleman started and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

Coleman saw some run as the Padres' everyday shortstop earlier this month, but he has started just two of the club's previous seven games after Yangervis Solarte usurped him on the depth chart. The 30-year-old rookie has seven extra-base hits (.560 slugging percentage) in 53 plate appearances this season, but he has also struck out 24 times without drawing a walk in that span. Barring an injury to one of the Friars' starting infielders, Coleman will continue serving a backup role going forward.