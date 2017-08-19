Padres' Dusty Coleman: Homers in start Friday
Coleman started and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.
Coleman saw some run as the Padres' everyday shortstop earlier this month, but he has started just two of the club's previous seven games after Yangervis Solarte usurped him on the depth chart. The 30-year-old rookie has seven extra-base hits (.560 slugging percentage) in 53 plate appearances this season, but he has also struck out 24 times without drawing a walk in that span. Barring an injury to one of the Friars' starting infielders, Coleman will continue serving a backup role going forward.
More News
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Losing out on starts to Solarte•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Day off Thursday•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Crushes two-run homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Cedes Tuesday's start•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Smacks homer for team's only run Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...