Cooper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Cooper accounted for San Diego's only run of the contest with his 439-foot solo shot to center field int he sixth inning. It was his first long ball and first RBI since joining the Padres on Aug. 1. Cooper had hit 13 homers for Miami prior to the trade but has had a rough time since moving to the West Coast, slashing .188/.278/.438 over seven contests.