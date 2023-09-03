Cooper went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

The Padres led from the first inning on, with Cooper's blast in the sixth solidifying their advantage. The first baseman started off a bit slow with San Diego, but he's gone 14-for-41 (.341) with a homer and seven RBI over his last 11 contests. He's picked up playing time since Jake Cronenworth (wrist) went on the injured list. Cooper is a lock to be in the lineup versus southpaws, but he's also gained a starting role against right-handers over the last week.